Latest Salman Khan film begins production in Abu Dhabi

Production of the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Bharat’ featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has started in Abu Dhabi.

The film, which is due for release during Eid Al Fitr 2019, is directed by Abbas Zafar and is an official adaption of the 2014 Korean film “Ode to my Father”, which depicted Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the eyes of an ordinary man.

The movie is being produced by Reel Life Production PvT, which is owned by Salman Khan’s sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

“Abu Dhabi is always thrilled to welcome Salman Khan and we look forward to working with the cast and crew of Bharat,” said Maryam Eid AlMheiri, the CEO of the Media Zone Authority – Abu Dhabi and twofour54.

AlMheiri added that “for an actor and producer of his (Salman Khan’s) experience to film three movies in a row is testament to the incredible offer we have for filmmakers.”

Salman Khan’s previous Abu Dhabi films began with “Tiger Zinda Hai” – which also featured Katrina Kaif – as well as Race 3, an action film shot at nine locations in the emirate over 12 days that was released over Eid Al Fitr.

“I am excited to be back in Abu Dhabi, a location that has featured prominently in the last few projects,” he said.

“Abu Dhabi offers support for productions like nowhere else in the world and is always looking to push the boundaries in filmmaking.”

The director, Ali Abbas Zafar, added, “Abu Dhabi is an incredible filming location and we are thrilled to be shooting scenes in and around the city and desert.

“The production services offering has gone from strength to strength since the first project we brought here, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. Their expertise and experience working with Bollywood productions allows us the peace of mind that they will deliver for us again.”

There is currently a 30 percent rebate on production spend in the emirate from the Abu Dhabi Film Commission.