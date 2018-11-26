Russian media hails Dubai ruler's act of kindness

Sheikh Mohammed, also Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, arranged for all expenses incurred by Anastasia Popova to be covered.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been hailed by Russian media after extending financial help to a tourist whose mother died during a family holiday in the emirate.

Leading media outlets in Russia, including Interfax, RIA Novosti, Kommersant, Argumenty and Russia, carried the news and lauded Sheikh Mohammed's act of kindness, state news agency WAM reported.

The gesture related to all expenses incurred for the treatment of her mother in a private hospital in Dubai as well as the cost of transporting her body back to her homeland and flight tickets for the family’s travel back to Russia.

WAM said Popova incurred $228,700 for the treatment for her mother in hospital after she collapsed during her family’s vacation in Dubai due to a rupture in her heart.

Despite surgical treatment, the elderly woman passed away, leaving the Russian tourist with a large hospital bill.