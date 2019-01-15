Popular Dubai-based radio presenter dies

American-born James Eli Aramouni began his career in radio after moving to Lebanon in 2016, when he became the presenter of one of the country’s most popular breakfast shows.

Popular Dubai-based radio presenter James Eli Aramouni has died, Shock Middle East has announced.

Aramouni, 28, joined Shock Middle East in October 2017 as Dance 97.8’s Drive Time presenter.

“James was a much-loved member of the Shock Middle East family and we are devastated to hear of his passing,” said group managing director Cameron Plant. “We will miss his creativity, energy and his contribution to Dance FM.”

“We ask you to respect the privacy of his family during this difficult time,” Plant added.

As a sign of respect, Shock Radio announced that it would be halting all live shows until further notice.

Speaking to local media, Shock’s head of marketing, Natasha Talebli, said that Aramouni was on leave and visiting family in Lebanon and was scheduled to be back on air in time for the Drive Time show at 4pm on Sunday.

She added that the company currently has no further details.

American-born Aramouni began his career in radio after moving to Lebanon in 2016, when he became the presenter of one of the country’s most popular breakfast shows.