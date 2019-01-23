Social media star Zach King to appear at Dubai festival

Zach King will appeaar at the Family Festival of National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival.

Vine sensation turned social media star to speak at the Family Festival of National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival

Zach King, the Vine sensation turned social media star, is coming to Dubai for the Family Festival of National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival (NSTIF).

King will be speaking at the event and will be doing a meet and greet with fans from 4-5pm on February 1.

King, who got his start online sharing six-second videos of himself doing "magic tricks" with the help of special effects, now has a combined following of over 40 million across all online platforms.

He previously made the Palm Jumeirah disappear among other magic tricks.

He quickly expanded to other platforms and grew his following on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook and also recently launched a series of Augmented Reality children’s books.

He has won the Shorty Award for Best Vine Artist.

The festival will feature workshops, food trucks, outdoor cinema and VR experiences. There will even be a climbing wall, human football table when it runs between January 31 and February 4 from 4-10pm at the Festival Arena Dubai. Entrance is free and registration is open to everyone.