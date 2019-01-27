Arabian Business to honour Saudi business stars

The Arabian Business Saudi awards will take place on Tuesday, January 29

Under the sponsorship of the GFH Group, Arabian Business will hold its annual Saudi awards in Riyadh on January 29 to highlight Saudi business leaders and companies who have achieved stellar performance over the course of the last year.

Arabian Business is committed to recognising those companies who performed well despite the difficult circumstances and challenges that the region faced.

The awards will cover a wide variety of sectors, with the common thread being that the companies recorded excellent results and contributed to the overall performance and growth of the Saudi economy.

The awards will highlight government initiatives, banking innovations, best insurance company and best hospital in the healthcare sector, among other highlights.

The winners were selected by a team from Arabian Business and ITP Media Group.