UAE-based photographer shortlisted for world awards

UAE-based photographer Christopher Madden has been shortlisted for the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards.

British national Madden, who is based in Abu Dhabi, is shortlisted for the image ‘Seeing the Light I’ which he entered into the awards’ Open Architecture category.

Madden, speaking about his shortlisted image, said: “The inspiration for this photo came from an image created by the world renowned architectural photographer Ezra Stoller.”

He will now go on to compete against photographers from across the world to win his category and have the chance to become Open Photographer of the Year, with prizes including the latest cutting-edge Sony camera equipment, flights to the London Awards ceremony, and $5,000.

All the shortlisted will be shown at the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition at Somerset House, London before going on a global tour. The work will also be published in the annual Awards’ book.