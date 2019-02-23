US media legend Larry King to speak at Sharjah forum

King, who played a pivotal role in shaping the US media landscape, will appear at the International Government Communication Forum

Larry King, the renowned American television and radio host, will be the guest at the eighth edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in Sharjah.

The forum, which will tackle the role of government communication in supporting human capital development, will be held in the emirate on March 20-21.

King, who played a pivotal role in shaping the US media landscape during his 60-year-long career will headline one of the main talks at the forum, moderated by Sheikh Sultan bin Sooud Al Qasimi, Emirati author and lecturer at the Yale University Council on Middle East Studies.

The former CNN TV presenter forged his way to become a household name in the media landscape. King was critically acclaimed for his 35-year career presenting the iconic Larry King Live programme on CNN.

His professional career behind the microphone started after he was asked to go live on air after one of the announcers quit abruptly. That incident led him to become an icon in the media landscape with a catalogue consisting of more than 50,000 interviews with world leaders, top government officials, movie and sport stars.

King retired in 2010, however his departure was short. In 2012, he returned through a series of web talk shows broadcast on various satellite channels. He also started to actively post on social media platforms.

His experience on social media will be part of his presentation during the high-profile IGCF in Sharjah which attracts around 2,500 communication and technology experts, world leaders, top government officials and influencers from across the globe every year.