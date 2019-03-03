Steven Spielberg says Netflix films shouldn't be eligible for Oscars

Steven Spielberg, who has won a best picture award with 'Schindler’s List', is one of the three Academy governors of the directors branch, one of 17 that make up the film body.

Steven Spielberg is taking on Netflix.

At this year’s annual post-Oscars meeting, the filmmaker, who’s representing directors as an Academy governor, will speak out against considering streamed films for awards, IndieWire reported. He feels that the streaming service should only compete for Emmy awards, the entertainment industry news site said.

“Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation,” a spokesperson from Amblin, Spielberg’s production company, told IndieWire, adding that the Hollywood director hopes others will join his campaign at the meeting next month. “He will see what happens.”

Netflix made 'Roma' available to stream with a limited release in theatres to qualify for an Oscar this year.

Spielberg, who has won a best picture award with 'Schindler’s List', is one of the three Academy governors of the directors branch, one of 17 that make up the film body. The board of governors sets the Academy’s strategic vision, preserves the organisation’s financial health and assures the fulfilment of its mission, according to the Oscars website.

‘Roma’ was the favourite to win the Academy Award for best picture before 'Green Book' took the prize at the awards last weekend.

'Roma' was the first nominee for best picture that was essentially a digital release and if it had won, Netflix would have been the first technology company to clinch Hollywood’s top prize.