Arrow star Katie Cassidy to meet fans at Dubai's MEFCC 2019

Katie Cassidy, the star of US show Arrow, is the latest star confirmed to be appearing at this year's Dubai’s Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) - April 11-13.

Katie will be joining an already stellar line-up of celebrities, including Mike Colter from Marvel's Luke Cage, as well as Ross Marquand from the Walking Dead

Katie Cassidy, the star of US show Arrow, is the latest star confirmed to be appearing at this year's Dubai’s Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) - April 11-13.

Katie, daughter of music artist David Cassidy, has made her own mark with a string of roles in such popular TV hits as Melrose Place and Gossip Girl, before achieving worldwide fame as Laurel Lance 'Black Canary' in DC’s acclaimed superhero show, Arrow.

Arrow has a cult following and is part of the CW Universe of DC Superheroes. The CW Universe includes The Flash and Supergirl and is widely credited for its successful story cross-overs.

The 32-year-old California-born actor also appeared alongside Liam Neeson in smash hit thriller movie, Taken.



Arrow has a cult following and is part of the CW Universe of DC Superheroes.

Visitors will be able to meet with Katie across all three days of the show, as well as get up close and personal, by watching her live in the MEFCC Theatre, where she’ll be taking part in celebrity panels and Q&As.

Katie joins the current list of celebrities taking part in this year's MEFCC, including Mike Colter from Marvel’s Luke Cage, as well as Ross Marquand from the Walking Dead and Tara Strong, one of the world’s most prolific voice actors.

MEFCC takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre.