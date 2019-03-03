Novo Cinemas is re-screening Oscar-nominated movies in Dubai

For a limited period, and at select venues, Novo Cinemas will show some of the Oscar-nominated movies that have featured on the big screen in the past 12 months.

For a limited period, and at select venues, Novo Cinemas will show Spider-Man Into The Spider Verse, Green Book, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star is Born one last time at Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Festival City and Novo’s newest location at IMG Worlds of Adventure.

The select few movies each come with their own set of awards and nominations, starting with Spider-Man Into The Spider Verse for best animated feature, A Star is Born took home Nominated Best Picture while Green Book scooped the winning award, while Bohemian Rhapsody’s own Rami Malek won Best Actor and Black Panther won best production and costume design.