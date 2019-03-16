YouTube star PewDiePie 'sickened' by NZ mosque attack link

Felix Kjellberg issues statement after New Zealand mosque attacks accused urges people to subscribe to his YouTube channel

The suspect at the centre of the New Zealand mosque attacks urged those watching his live broadcast to subscribe to PewDiePie, referring to the alias used by YouTube star Felix Kjellberg.



Kjellberg was quick to distance himself from the shootings, which killed 49 people.

“I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person,” he said on Twitter. “My heart and thoughts go out to the victims, families and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

As PewDiePie, Kjellberg, who is said to have earned $15.5 million last year, has amassed a following of 89 million YouTube subscribers with videos that feature a mix of comedic rants, commentary and video game narration.

Kjellberg, who is rumoured to be planning a trip to Dubai, is no stranger to controversy and has faced criticism for his use of anti-Semitic imagery and racist and sexist language.

Australian-born 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant appeared in court on Saturday as the judge read a single murder charge against him. A raft of further charges are expected.

The former fitness instructor and self-professed fascist did not request bail and was taken into custody until his next court appearance scheduled for April 5.

His two targets were the Masjid al Noor mosque, where 41 people were killed, and a second, smaller mosque in the suburb of Linwood, where seven more died. The remaining victim succumbed in hospital.

The dead were said to include women and children.

Around 42 people were treated for gunshot wounds at Christchurch Hospital, with two in critical condition. One of them, a four-year-old, was being transferred to another hospital Saturday.