Anghami to ramp up podcasts in MENA region

On demand music streaming service Anghami has introduced over 250 podcast shows from regional creators and global podcasters, the company announced on Sunday.

Among the audio content partners announced it ITP Media Group’s Arabian Business, Time Out and Harper’s Bazaar, as well as Eurosports Arabia, Jamalouki, Gulf News, Fatafeat, Sports60 and Communicate ME.

Additionally, a number of global podcasters have been announce featuring the likes of Gary Vaynerchuck, Dave Ramsey, Joe Rogan, Trevor Noah and Snoop Dogg.

According to the company, Anghami’s widespread availability across mobile, desktop and smart devices means that podcasts on its platform can reach an audience of nearly 70 million registered users.

“At Anghami we are focused on presenting our users with a variety of entertaining content,” said Anghami’s vice president of partnerships, Rami Zeidan. ‘With a user centric approach, we will present a variety of audio formats to keep tailoring to personal tastes and interests, focusing on MENA users, and MENA creators.”

Zeidan added that the company aims “to start some music podcasts of our own.”

‘Our journey kicked off at the Middle East Podcast Forum last year, and together, I am confident that we will scale Podcasting in MENA,” he said.

Ammar Al-Sabban, the co-founder and chief creative officer at MSTFDFR podcast network, said that Anghami’s venture into podcasts “shows the versatility and foresight the company has, giving the people not just what they wat but even what they need.”

“For us as the mstdfr podcast network, when we started in 2015 there was very little support from companies in the Middle East and no local platform gave us an opportunity, so when Anghami reached out and gave us a new playground to explore; we jumped at the opportunity.”