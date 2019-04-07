ASDA'A BCW to unveil findings of annual Arab Youth Survey on April 30

Findings from the region's largest independent study of its kind on Arab youth will be unveiled at media event and livestreamed globally by ASDA'A BCW

Dubai-based PR firm ASDA’A BCW will unveil the findings of its 11th annual Arab Youth Survey, the largest independent study of its kind on the region’s largest demographic – its youth – on April 30.

With 65 percent of the Arab population under the age of 30, the survey presents evidence-based insights into the attitudes of Arab youth, providing public and private sector organisations with data and analysis to inform their decision-making and policy creation.

Sunil John, ASDA’A BCW’s President Middle East, said: “Over 11 years now, the survey has provided credible pointers to the events shaping the region and highlights how young people here – the world’s youngest demographic – respond to them. The aspirations and attitudes of Arab youth serve as a compelling source of information and insight to help shape policies and drive business strategies.”

The launch event will be live streamed on ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey’s social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter in addition to real time updates on Instagram and LinkedIn and at www.arabyouthsurvey.com.

This year’s survey marks the first time that the thought leadership initiative, with a distinctive new logo and brand identity, will be presented by ASDA’A BCW, following the global merger of WPP’s Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe firms last year.

ASDA’A BCW, a communications firm that combines public relations, research and digital capabilities through three specialist brands, worked closely with its sister company PSB Middle East, the research firm, which conducted 3,500 face-to-face interviews with young Arab nationals aged 18 to 24 in 16 MENA countries; while Proof, the digital, data and design agency, drives digital and creative aspects of the survey, including the new logo and brand identity, and its digital and social presence.