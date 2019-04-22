Coca-Cola exec hails Dubai Arena naming rights as 'milestone deal'

The venue, with a capacity of 17,000, is scheduled to open in June.

Coca-Cola says Dubai Arena will help emirate claim its place among global metropoles like New York, Tokyo, Paris and London

A senior executive at Coca-Cola Middle East on Monday hailed the company's exclusive naming rights agreement for Dubai Arena as a "milestone deal".

Murat Ozgel, general manager of Coca-Cola Middle East and deputy business unit president of Coca-Cola Middle East and North Africa said the Coca-Cola Arena will help Dubai claim its place among the main global metropoles like New York, Tokyo, Paris and London.

“This is a milestone deal for The Coca-Cola Company as the Coca-Cola Arena will bring more than 40 events every year to the hugely anticipated destination, putting us at the centre stage of entertainment," he said.

"Music, sports and entertainment are part of the fabric and heritage of Coca-Cola brand DNA and the arena is yet another example of our determination to create lifelong memories through unforgettable experiences” he added.

His comments follow Coca-Cola Company's 10-year agreement for the exclusive naming rights of the new indoor multipurpose arena in Dubai.

The multipurpose arena is owned by Meraas and will be operated by international venue management company AEG, who also operate London’s O2 Arena, Staples Centre in Los Angeles, Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

Meraas Group chairman, Abdulla Al Habbai, said: “We are proud to have a company of such worldwide renown as Coca-Cola taking on the naming rights for the arena in the long-term. It is a testament to the unrivalled positioning of Dubai as a global tourism, leisure and entertainment hub."

Guy Ngata, AEG Ogden’s CEO of Coca-Cola Arena, added: “We are proud to partner with Meraas and Coca-Cola as we launch the UAE’s first world-class, multipurpose indoor arena. We look forward to working closely together over the next 10 years."