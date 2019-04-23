Former US Secretary of State to attend Abu Dhabi book fair

John Kerry, the former US Secretary of State, will attend the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that John Kerry, the former US Secretary of State, will attend the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

The 29th edition of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which runs from April 24-30, will hear Kerry talk about his memoir Every Day Is Extra, published in 2018 by Simon & Schuster.

Kerry was a US senator for nearly three decades, Secretary of State for four years under the Obama administration, and a former presidential candidate in 2004 against George W Bush.

Every Day Is Extra spans decades of this life, highlighting the journey that built both his character and career.

The book, which will be available for sale at the fair, details the US relations with a number of major powers and neighbouring countries, in addition to the Middle East.

It highlights Kerry's efforts against the proliferation of nuclear weapons, in the fight against extremism, challenges within the humanitarian sphere and the battle against climate change.

Kerry will conduct an in conversation session on the main stage at 11.30am on the opening day.

"Kerry's participation underscores the importance and respect that Abu Dhabi International Book Fair has both regionally and internationally. He has played a key role in the shaping of global events and in his keynote speech he will share with us what I am sure will be his fascinating, insightful and inspirational thoughts," said Saif Saeed Ghobash, Under-Secretary at DCT Abu Dhabi.

The fair will host over 1,000 publishers from more than 50 countries, showcasing more than 500,000 books. India will be featured as this year’s official Guest of Honour.