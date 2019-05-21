Filmmakers highlight need for Arabic language content for children

Hosted by the Sharjah Press Club of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, in partnership with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, the session was moderated by popular television presenter, Saeed Al Maamari, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council.

Actors and filmmakers expressed the need for government support or state patronage to create good, world-class cinema for children across the Arab world at the third session of the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis on Sunday.

They rued the fact that Arab children are growing up watching western and foreign films and television programmes as they cannot find similar content in Arabic.

Popular Kuwaiti actor, Khalid Al Buraiki, said the Arab world has neglected children’s films all these years.

"Therefore, children rely on foreign films and programmes that are really not meant for them," he said during the Arts session of the Majlis titled, "Children’s Cinema Responsibilities and Values," Al Buraiki said.

Hosted by the Sharjah Press Club of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, in partnership with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, the session was moderated by popular television presenter, Saeed Al Maamari, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council.

Veteran Egyptian actor, Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra, said that producing cinema and entertainment for children was no child’s play and needed strong financial support and patronage from governments. "The industry has been going through a difficult time," he warned.

Popular Emirati filmmaker, Nahla Al Fahad, while agreeing with Abu Zahra, called for creating positive and healthy cinema and television content for children in the UAE and the Arab world, which is in harmony with Arab and Islamic values and traditions.