Netflix launches Jinn, first Middle East Original drama series

The first Middle East Original drama series will be broadcast globally on Netflix on Thursday.

Jinn is being told across five 30-45 minute long episodes on the streaming service.

Mixing themes of the supernatural and teen soap, Jinn will bring Middle East folklore into the modern world, exploring contemporary themes of Jinn mythology but with a coming of age supernatural story about friendship, love and adventure.

Set in modern Amman and ancient Petra, Jinn follows a group of Arab teenagers as their friendships and budding romances are tested when they unknowingly invite the supernatural forces of jinn into their world.

The primary cast includes Salma Malhas, Hamzeh Okab, Sultan Alkhail and Aysha Shahaltough, with the supporting cast including Ban Halaweh, Yaser Al Hadi, Zaid Al Zoubi, Karam Tabaa’, Mohammed Nizar, Abdelrazaq Jarkas, Mohammad Hindieh and Hana Chamoun.

Produced by Kabreet Productions, the drama is directed and executive produced by rising star, Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya (Very Big Shot) and executive produced by Elan and Rajeev Dassani who also servd as writers.

Kabreet Productions is an independent film production company based in Beirut with offices in Amman and Dubai.