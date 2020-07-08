UAE-based Q Communications launches in UK & Ireland

UAE communications consultancy Q Communications has launched UK and Ireland operations, with offices in Manchester and London.

The UAE homegrown PR and marketing firm was founded in 2010 by company directors Katie Harvey and Elsa Roodt, just around the time of the last global crisis.

Ten years on, with offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the agency has gone on to work with clients such as Burj Al Arab, Rosewood Hotels, Shangri La, Tourism Ireland, Hakkasan, Yas Marina and Hyatt Hotels.

Against the backdrop of another global crisis, Q-Communications is eyeing a strong recovery for the PR industry, post Covid-19.

“Our expansion into the UK and Ireland comes at a time of global change,” said Harvey, director and co-founder, Q Communications.

“Over the last few months there has been a huge shift in the way the world communicates, how we do business together and how we connect with each other. Relationships matter now more than ever and we saw this as an opportunity for growth and a chance to evolve.”



Katie Harvey, Elsa Roodt and Kate Greville.

Q Communications’ UK & Ireland division will be headed up by the consultancy’s former Abu Dhabi office managing director, Kate Greville.

After returning to the UK two years ago, Greville joined Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs’ hospitality management company, GG Hospitality, as director of PR and communications.

“Launching in today’s market is a challenge, but it’s a market we believe we can help to grow and one in which we can thrive,” said Greville, managing partner, Q Communications UK & Ireland.

“The skills, experience, knowledge and creativity of the team, especially in the hospitality and tourism sectors, is second to none and we can’t wait to welcome our first clients on board.”

Roodt, director and co-founder, Q Communications, added, “Manchester and London are both cities of huge innovation and vision, among the most forward-thinking in the world. For us there was no question that our international growth would begin in the UK and Ireland and to have Kate back in the Q Communications family, now in the driving seat as Managing Partner of UK & Ireland, is fantastic.”