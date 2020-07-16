Emirates Lit Fest to return in 'blended' format in February 2021

The annual Emirates Airline Festival of Literature will go ahead in February 2021 after significantly growing its online presence during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Emirates Literature Foundation has announced.

In a statement, the Lit Fest said that it reached 7,500 people in 63 countries in less than two months through a programme of live digital events, and more than 75,000 through recently released recorded content.

“Like most other organisations, the move towards remote working was new territory for us and we wondered how we could reshape ourselves to provide the same inspirational experiences in these strange times,” said Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation.

“The team has adapted brilliantly to the new ways of working and unfamiliar technologies, and in fact the impact of our online sessions has far exceeded our expectations,” she added. “It has meant that we have been able to capture an audience much more geographically diverse than we are used to, bringing our conversations and insights right into the heart of people’s homes.”

The next festival, she added, is likely to be a more “blended” format, with a mix of live events – most likely outdoors – and online streaming.

“We actually chose its theme, ‘Change the Story’, last year,” she added. “Little did we know then how apt it was going to be for the 2021 festival.”

More details on the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2021 will be announced soon on www.emirateslitfest.com