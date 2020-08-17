Sharjah film festival to host cultural calendar at Aljada's drive-in cinema

One of the UAE’s most prominent cultural organisations has agreed a partnership with a local developer to show films at a local drive-in cinema.

Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF) will screen a curated selection of short films by regional directors at Aljada, the $6.5bn Sharjah megaproject being developed by Arada.

The partnership will begin this coming Thursday 20 August, with the screening of three short films from two Kuwaiti and one Saudi director.

“We are delighted to take this opportunity to bring an amazing selection of films to a wider audience, particularly children and youth,” said Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, director of SIFF, said in a press release.

“Our expectation is that these evenings will become a highlight of Sharjah’s social and cultural calendar, and that this partnership with Arada will have a major impact on the attractiveness of an Emirate that is already well-known as capital for the arts throughout the Arab world.”

The partnership will see screenings take place every month at the Aljada cinema, which opened in July.

On Sunday, SIFF announced that the eighth edition of the film festival had been postponed to 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.