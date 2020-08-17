Cinemas given the go-ahead to reopen in Abu Dhabi

Cinemas inside shopping malls across Abu Dhabi can reopen their doors to the public.

The announcement was made by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), but comes with a number of precautionary measures which must be implemented and adhered to in order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

This includes limiting the capacity inside cinemas to 30 percent and the continuous sanitising and cleaning of all service facilities and common areas where food and drinks are served.

#ADDED sets the preventive and precautionary measures to be followed in order to reopen #cinemas inside commercial centres with a capacity of 30%.. pic.twitter.com/NIv3JmtAXI— دائرة التنمية الاقتصادية - أبوظبي (@AbuDhabiDED) August 17, 2020

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, under-secretary of ADDED, Al Balooshi added that cinema owners should also apply social distancing measures between visitors inside and outside the cinema halls; comply with wearing masks; and conduct Covid-19 tests for all their staff members.

"Granting the cinema reopening permit is subject to the fulfilment of all the set of requirements," he said.

There are 19 cinemas operating in Abu Dhabi, 12 in Abu Dhabi city, six in Al Ain city and one in Al Dhafra region, all of which have been closed since March as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.