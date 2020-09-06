Rutger Bregman: coronavirus might be the tipping point humanity needs

In the 1980s, there was a famous piece of graffiti scrawled on the walls of Bogota, the capital of Colombia. “Let’s save pessimism for better times”, it read, suggesting that people shouldn’t waste their energy worrying about whether things could get any worse.

Fast forward to 2020, with a global pandemic, social and racial tension stoked by a new era of populist leaders, economic hardship and a general slew of bad news screaming from every section of your chosen news source, and there’s an argument that we have similarly exhausted our collective well of negativity.

It is, then, some relief to spend 40 or so minutes in the company of Rutger Bregman, the Dutch historian and author whose books challenge us to think the very best of our species – that it’s not actually outlandish or naive to try to remake society with a generosity of spirit that seems to have all but disappeared from the current political and economic discourse.

His most famous book, 2016’s Utopia For Realists, posited universal basic income and radically reduced working hours to unleash society’s creative and compassionate side. They were a reward, he suggested, for the progress we have made as well as a recognition of the needlessly damaging and self-interested drudgery of the modern world. His latest work, Humankind: A Hopeful History, precedes that argument, claiming that it’s not radical to see humans as collaborative and compassionate but a reflection of our very success as a species.

Talking on the now obligatory Zoom in the summer of the strangest, most alienating peacetime year in living memory, it’s nothing less than refreshing to hear someone still prepared to champion human nature.

AB: Utopia For Realists, your first book, was essentially based on the idea that we should trust our fellow humans with the tools and means to make better decisions for ourselves and better use of our time. Does Humankind spring from the same idea – that we really ought to give more credit and respect to each other?

Rutger Bregman: Well, I guess Humankind is the book you ought to read first if you want to believe in the ideas I advocate in Utopia for Realists! I think that a universal basic income presupposes a more hopeful, optimistic view of human nature. But talking to readers after that book came out, many people had the same objection: that while it might work on a small scale, you simply can’t scale it up because humans are fundamentally lazy and selfish. That’s when I realised I needed to dig in much deeper, and question who are we as a species.

For centuries or even for millennia, we’ve been telling ourselves cynical stories about who we are. In the book, I talk about the notion of “veneer theory”, the idea that our civilisation is only a thin layer, a cultural overlay, and underneath that human nature reveals itself to be horrible – deep down we’re just selfish and nasty. You find this view with the Ancient Greeks, you find it with the Enlightenment philosophers, you find it in 20th century literature in books like Lord of the Flies. I think it’s even embedded into the heart of our capitalist system. And that is one of the strongest myths in Western culture, I think, and I try to take that down.

AB: Looking at almost all of our organising structures, whether education, religion or political systems, they’re all geared around control and regulation. So, this is not independent of human nature as much as a reflection of it, no?

RB: The first thing you have to recognise is that civilisation is a recent invention, from the moment around 15,000 years ago when we settled down and invented agriculture. For the biggest part of our 200,000-year history, we lived as hunter-gatherers. Now [English philosopher Thomas] Hobbes, who is described as the father of realism, famously said that in the state of nature we lived lives that were nasty, brutish and short, but that basically we were saved by civilisation – we gave up our liberty but got our security in return.

Then Rousseau, the French philosopher, made the opposite argument, that in the state of nature things were actually good, we were noble savages until civilisation wrecked everything. He is often seen as the naïve romantic. What’s so fascinating is that as you go through the latest evidence from archaeology and you get this feeling that maybe Rousseau was right. Settling down, becoming sedentary and inventing agriculture was the biggest mistake in human history.

AB: In the sense we became territorial and acquisitive?

RB: If you study nomadic hunter-gatherer cultures, they were quite egalitarian and peaceful, they had working weeks that lasted only 20-30 hours, they had a varied diet, did a lot of exercise, were pretty healthy. But when people settled down, their health deteriorated and hierarchies and patriarchies were invented. There’s a famous passage in Rousseau’s Origins on Inequality, in which he points to the moment when the first man said, “this piece of land is mine”. That, he argues, is when everything went wrong.

AB: But we’re all conditioned to take the Hobbesian view through our schools and social structures, aren’t we?

RB: Look at, say, boarding schools in Britain. They’re based on the Lord of the Flies model of kids’ nature – where they have to be tamed by civilisation. But I tracked down an original Lord of the Flies story with real kids shipwrecked on a real island in 1965, and I found that it’s the opposite story. It’s one of friendship, of kids working together.

So, I think boarding schools are highly unnatural environments based on a mistaken view of human nature. And they become self-fulfilling prophecies: If you teach kids from a very early age that life is all about competition, then that’s what you’re going to get. And I think you see that reflected in British journalism and British politics – they’ve created the world in their own image.

AB: Okay, but surely competition – amongst peers, particularly – is a powerful motivating force for all kinds of endeavours?

RB: Competition can be a powerful motivator for people, sure. Psychologists have long made this distinction between extrinisic and intrinsic motivation. Extrinsic motivation is the carrot and the stick – you do something because you get a reward or someone is forcing you to do it. That reward could be financial or could be status in your group. Intrinsic motivation is doing something because you’re just curious, you care about it, you really want to do it.

One of the most important findings of the last couple of decades is that extrinsic and intrinsic motivation are both very powerful but they don’t add up; if you rely a lot on extrinsic motivation, people lose their intrinsic motivation – they don’t really know why they are doing what they do. And I think that’s the tragedy of our modern capitalist societies is that we’ve relied so much on intrinsic motivation that we have generations of people who don’t really know why they’re doing what they’re doing.

AB: In the book, you advocate for child-centred or child-led learning, which you hope will help us rediscover our own motivation for learning and developing.

RB: My proposal is that we can from a very early age rely on the intrinsic motivation of kids and then build a very different kind school. In the book, I visit a school which is basically the opposite of a British boarding school, where they’ve abolished rules and regulations, they’ve abolished homework, they don’t really have a hierarchical relationship between students and teachers – the Rousseauian fantasy, really.

I was quite skeptical at first but these schools really test your assumptions about human nature. These kids are not sitting on the couch watching Netflix all day but are actually doing all kinds of amazing things. Many of them were learning how to code, one kid was teaching herself Korean… it doesn’t stick to what we normally call the curriculum. And if you think about it, a lot of learning happens spontaneously. You don’t have to reward a toddler to learning how to walk or how to talk. It happens. It’s natural curiosity. What I worry about is that we’ve built a system that has stamped out that curiosity.

There periods of change in history and historians have long emphasised that crises can be shifting points for societies. I guess Covid-19 could be that moment.

AB: And we return to that word “trust”! I’m curious as to how we can collectively get there.

RB: I’m not advocating we go back to live as hunter-gatherers and I also recognise we have made an extraordinary amount of progress in the last 30 or 40 years – we’re richer and healthier than ever. What I am saying is that we don’t come from such a bad place.

The original way of how we formed society was all around trust and friendliness and working together. What I think distinguishes us as a species is that we’re really good at cooperating. It’s survival of the friendliest, not the fittest.

AB: But aren’t humans tribal in nature? We find commonalities and exaggerate differences?

RB: Within human nature, there is definitely an in-group, out-group mentality. We have a tribal button in our brains. Now, what I think the responsible thing to do in schools and in societies, is to try and work against that tendency. So, what do you do? You mix people. You have diverse neighbourhoods, have mixed schools, etc, so that people can actually meet each other face to face. It’s relatively hard to hate someone who is standing right in front you. If you look at that, it’s quite strange that we do the opposite – from an early age, we sort kids into different groups and play into that tribal tendency. And we wonder why there’s bullying…

AB: How would this view impact political structures? Democracies in the UK and US seem to have exacerbated tribal differences, where people vote based on, and for the benefit of, the grouping they’re in. Is there an ideal organising principle?

RB: I agree. We’ve gone from the survival of the friendliest to the survival of shameless – people doing or saying things that normal people simple couldn’t conceive of. But I’d say that the west doesn’t have pure democracies, we have elective aristocracies, which is very different from the democratic ideal.

In the book, I argue in favour in genuine democracy, the ancient Greek idea of citizen-politicians randomly selected from the population. They’ve experimented quite a lot with this already, and it works pretty well; you can bring people together around a table – left-wing, right-wing, rich, poor, old, young – and they will have really reasonable discussions about highly controversial subjects.

Cynicism is out. Hope is the new avant garde

AB: What a moment to release these ideas, though, when we’re living in a moment of tension, aggression and division, times many people thought we’d left behind…

RB: There periods of change in history and historians have long emphasised that crises can be shifting points for societies. I guess Covid-19 could be that moment. One of the things I found most amusing this year was the lists of a vital workers governments produced and you looked at them and went, “hey, where are the hedge-fund managers?” Maybe this could be a defining moment where people realise we have to reward the people doing the actual work – the nurses, the teachers, the doctors, the farmers. Maybe we’ll realise that the real scroungers aren’t at the bottom but the rent-seekers at the top.

AB: I guess the final question: what gives you hope at this point?

RB: Demography, which is on the side of change. I’m a millennial, and we’re pretty progressive. But Generation Z, the one that comes after me, is the most progressive, the most ethnically diverse, the most educated that has ever existed in human history – in favour of the green new deal and social progress. Cynicism is out. Hope is the new avant garde.

Humankind: A Hopeful History is out now, from Bloomsbury.