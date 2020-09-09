MBC Group ends advertising deal with Arabian Media Services

Dubai-based MBC Group is to launch MBC Media Services after ending its five-year advertisement deal with Arabian Media Services, a Choueiri Group company.

The in-house commercial advertising and sales unit has been launched in partnership with Engineer Holding Group (EHG), although it will be controlled by MBC Group and is set to begin operations at the start of next year.

Waleed bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim, chairman, MBC Group said: “The media industry has witnessed remarkable changes over the past two decades, driven by technological advancements and the rapid adoption by consumers of social media platforms and mobile devices.

“We want to move faster to address these market forces and by establishing our own dedicated in-house commercial business unit we will be able to offer better-integrated solutions across our television, digital and OTT platforms.”

EHG owns Al Arabia, one of the best known ‘outdoor’ advertising specialists in Saudi Arabia.

Marc Antoine d’Halluin, chief executive officer, MBC Group, added: “Our new joint venture with EHG and the launch of MBC Media Services, will enable the company to develop cross-media solutions for our clients and deepen the way we combine our television and digital audiences.”