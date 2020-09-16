Netflix inks five-year deal with Saudi animation studio

Netflix, the global entertainment service and Saudi Arabian animation studio Myrkott have struck a five-year exclusive partnership to produce Saudi-focused shows and films.

The deal also includes a five-year first look option on Myrkott’s upcoming projects.

The partnership entails production of new and exclusive seasons of the Masameer series, Masameer upcoming movies, a new licensed original adult animation series, and a licensed original feature film, in addition to a library compilation of all previous seasons of the Masameer series with special edits exclusive for Netflix.

According to IMDB, Masameer is a popular Saudi animation show which talks sarcastically about general issues in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world.

“Myrkott is at the forefront of creative storytelling and animation in the region. We are continually investing in authentic stories from Saudi Arabia to share their stories across the Arab world and globally. We want to give our members access to great stories that can travel far and wide,” said Nuha El Tayeb, director, Content Acquisitions, MENAT at Netflix.

Abdulaziz Almuzaini Myrkott CEO and co-founder, added: “We at Myrkott think about this partnership beyond the production aspects, by working with Netflix we inspire Saudi and Arab talents to dream big and support an ecosystem that recognizes equal opportunity, talent and creativity, these are the values that fueled Myrkott in its pursuit of excellence throughout the years.”

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 193 million paid memberships in over 190 countries.

Myrkott has currently released a total of 120 episodes, notably including ones from Masameer, Yaarob, Arwa w Latifa, and America 101.

With cinemas opening in Saudi Arabia last year, Myrkott has also produced its first feature film Masameer The Movie.

In March, it was reported that the number of people in the UAE logging on to watch their favourite movies and shows on Netflix increased by 26 percent at the outset of the country’s nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus.

At the same time, Netflix was coming off of its best quarter yet for subscriber growth. The streaming service added a record 15.8 million subscribers worldwide, as it benefited in the first quarter from the global coronavirus pandemic.