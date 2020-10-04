Arab Woman Awards UAE 2020 to focus on coronavirus achievements

The winners of the Arab Woman Awards UAE 2020 will be announced at a virtual ceremony on October 15, with a focus on those who helped the UAE during the coronavirus pandemic.

Held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al Nahyan, the event has partnered with UN Women, the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.

The partnership is expected to contribute to raise awareness of the effect of coronavirus on women across the Arab region.

The full list of winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony screened for the first time at the World of Fashion 2020 presented by Harper’s Bazaar Arabia and Mall of the Emirates, including a private ceremony for winners and judges to be hosted by Sue Holt, managing director at ITP Media Group.

“For us this was a natural partnership as the common theme between our organisations at this moment in time is completely aligned - to actively support women during this difficult period. This objective will be achieved by using the awards to shine a spotlight on the efforts by the region’s women through this and ITP’s other wide-reaching media platforms” said Holt, on behalf of ITP Media Group, the Dubai-based media conglomerate behind the Arab Woman Awards.

Dr Moez Doraid, UN Women regional director for the Arab States, added: “This year’s edition of the Arab Woman Awards showcases the invaluable contributions of fearless champions who impactfully have proven that women must be at the front and center of the Coronavirus response and recovery efforts.

"It is an excellent opportunity to acknowledge their outstanding role and reminds everyone to work in an inclusive manner to achieve sustainable solutions for all.”

Nada Abou Saab, marketing director of UAE, Oman and Bahrain Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: “In spite of the challenges we have faced, the shining examples set by our best and brightest have filled us with the optimism required to press ahead; not just to overcome our difficulties, but to lead even better, more fulfilling and inspired lives.

"Women have been at the forefront of the region’s growth and progress, reflecting their undeniable influence and the all-important roles they play — as leaders, business owners and opinion makers — today. Their invaluable contributions underline just how important women are to safeguarding, shaping and defining our futures.

"They attest to the spirit, brilliance and character of all Arab women, showcasing what they bring to the table and offer the world.”

Launched in 2009 to showcase the achievements of outstanding women in areas including business, the arts, charity work and education, the Arab Woman Awards has to-date highlighted over 400 individuals across the Gulf region.

There will be eighteen trophies presented in 2020 with the final winners selected by a judging board of senior women who are representative of the sectors covered by the event.

The Arab Woman Awards were launched in 2009 by ITP Media Group.

The eight judges are Elham Al Qasim, the first Emirati woman to reach North Pole & CEO of Digital 14, Manal Ataya, Director General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Vice Chair of TwoFour54, Nada Abou Saab, Marketing Director of Shopping Malls (ER), Majid Al Futtaim, Nadine Maalouf, Founder of 81 Designs Social Enterprise & Philanthropist, Sheikha Noora Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Serial Entrepreneur & Founder 9Training, Paula Askari, Art Patron & Co-Founder of Umsiyat Concert Series and Dr Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General, Friends of Cancer Patients.