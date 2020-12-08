How renowned Emirati filmmaker turned obstacles into motivation

The UAE’s first female film director and producer has revealed how she overcame gender discrimination to achieve success through her own hard work.

Nayla Al Khaja explained that the bias she faced starting out in the film industry made her more determined to succeed in the typically male-dominated arena.

“As a girl who really wanted to tell stories, it was very hard for me to get a break in the industry because of my gender. But because of those limitations, it even gave me more drive to go and get what I want,” said Al Khaja.

“To carve that path, I had to have a very strong perspective on my life and have a very clear vision as to where I am heading,” she continued.

Al Khaja was speaking as luxury automotive Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE launched a new inspirational campaign featuring her along with two other determined and driven women from the Gulf region.

The campaign, #DriveDefinesHer, marks the upcoming release of the new Panamera in the Middle East early next year. It shines a spotlight on the three women by showcasing their aspirational stories through video while encouraging other women in the Middle East to pursue careers in male-dominated professions.

“What drives me every day is the need to create beautiful imagery and to always challenge my last work,” said Al Khaja.

“I am happy I was able to pioneer in filmmaking in my country and be able to impact younger women to follow lead,” she continued.

Porsche Middle East’s campaign shows support for female empowerment, something which Al Khaja feels requires women to be comfortable with themselves to achieve.

“When you know what you want, are comfortable with yourself and are at peace, then confidence just becomes a beautiful fabric that you can wear every day,” said Al Khaja.

“A powerful woman to me is someone who embraces her fragility and her strength,” she added.

Al Khaja advises young women to embrace their emotions and always remember where they came from to feel empowered and achieve success.

“Of course we make mistakes and we’ll have this kaleidoscope of emotions but, for me, being powerful is embracing every type of emotion and to be a better human being,” said Al Khaja.

“If there’s anyone who has really impacted me as a woman, it’s my mother. She sacrificed so much so that I can become the woman I am today; it always reminds me when I am at my highest peak to never forget where I came from,” she continued.

Al Khaja is CEO of Nayla Al Khaja Films and the founder of Scenes, Dubai’s first film club. She has written and directed several films, many of which were awarded in international film festivals.