Middle East aviation industry needs 223,000 new employees by 2040

The Middle East’s aviation sector will need 223,000 new staff members by 2040, according to the latest report from manufacturing giant Boeing.

Boeing’s 2021 Pilot and Technician Outlook revealed that the region will require the six-figure staffing boost over the next 20 years, which will be made up of 54,000 pilots, 51,000 technicians and 91,000 cabin crew members.

Randy Heisey, Boeing managing director of Commercial Marketing for the Middle East, told a media briefing this week: “In the Middle East, airlines will require over $740 billion in services in the next 20 years, and will require new personnel to continue to operate the airplanes that are coming into the fleet over time.

“There is a human resources that will be significantly required in the fleet in the future driving more requirements for training.”

Globally, the level of personnel required for the commercial aviation sector by 2024, stands at 2.124m, which comprises 612,000 pilots, 626,000 technicians and 886,000 cabin crew.

Dubai-based Emirates Airline recently launched a huge recruitment drive following widespread redundancies as a result of the economic downturn caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Last month the airline announced plans to hire 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its Dubai hub over the next six months.

While Etihad Airways has also rolled out a major recruitment drive with plans to onboard 1,000 cabin crew members as the Abu Dhabi-based carrier continues its recovery from Covid-19.