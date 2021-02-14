Are you venturing into online trading?

The start of 2021 has certainly been an interesting moment for online trading. Non-professional investors made global headlines when they started buying up shares in video game retailer Gamestop this month, with a campaign on Reddit making global headlines and creating unprecedented awareness of terms such as short selling. This followed a bumper year for the online trading space, as millions of people worldwide sought to diversify their income streams during the pandemic.

Here, Ali Hasan, CEO of online trading platform Evest, talks about building a passive income, how to assess the credibility of various platforms, and where he sees his own going in two years.

AB: Evest has a mission to educate people about online and building a passive income. What inspired this vision?

We have plenty of experience in this field, and over the past 13 years we’ve noticed that most new traders we receive on our platforms are beginners. They see opportunities and want to jump into the market, and that’s why we too this mission upon ourselves – to educate them before they jump into the online market so they can take better decisions. That’s what we’re doing at the moment and what we will invest in for the future.

AB: Online trading has featured quite heavily in the news of late, especially following the recent retail investor-led campaign that pushed up the share values of Gamestop, AMC and Blackberry, even pushing up the value of silver. Please explain a few key things people need to know about online trading.

What we’re noticing now is a new thing we didn’t see in the past: The power of social networks in this space. You mentioned what happened recently with a couple of stocks such as Gamestop, silver, Nokia, Blackberry… this is a new thing. However, I’m still not sure this is something that can last, or that we can consider a long-term investment and follow this group of people. That said, we should keep monitoring the market.

Such moments are exactly what online trading gives us. It gives us easy access and fast execution. If I’m a trader following that group of people on Reddit, when they announced they are going into silver, using an online trading platform will help me quickly enter the market to buy or sell silver, according to what they suggest. This is one of the benefits of online trading.

It’s opposite to the trading we know from banks – it’s simple and cheaper, so everyone can access online trading.

AB: Let’s move over to your platform now. What are some key online trading policies practiced by Evest?

We are currently targeting everything around the buzz of online trading and the online world in general. As you saw, the online market grew a lot, especially during the pandemic, and therefore one of our main policies is to open the global market for everybody, so they can trade easily and with low commissions.

At the moment, we’re offering our traders the opportunity to start building their portfolio with zero commission.

AB: How should a person who is new to online trading assess the credibility of any platform?

There are a few things a beginner should check before opening an account with any online trading platform.

First, the regulations. What regulations does the company have? This can be checked easily online.

The second thing: With the network that we have today, you can easily check the company’s reputation – an important indicator that should inform any decision on opening an account with this company.

And then, of course, look at the service that they are offering. Once you’re a beginner, you should have all the services and education we discussed. The company should be available to you during the difficult period – when you’re trading and need them. So the quality of service is also a key thing you need to check in any online trading platform.

AB: Given the pandemic and the evolution of online trading, where do you hope to see Evest over the next couple of years?

We are putting all of our efforts over the next couple of years to increase our local presence, open local offices, especially across the region, and gaining new regulations in order to give trust to our traders. They should feel that they are trading with a company that has various regulations and the most important thing is to put all our efforts to continue making new products that help new traders take better decisions.

AB: If I found a trustworthy platform that is reliable, what would you advise me in terms of how I should make the jump? What should my first steps be?

You have to start on a basis of knowledge. There are numerous free educational resources you can check in order to increase your knowledge of online trading.

You should start small. One of the benefits of online trading is that you can start with an account of $250 or $500.

You should put time aside for online trading. It’s not just opening an account, opening positions, buying various stocks – you need to put time aside to follow the market. This is critical.

One of the most important things is to stay cool. You don’t need to become emotional about what’s happening in the market because nowadays with all the news that we see, the markets are very volatile. If you combine emotions with trading, this can affect your trading strategy, which you need to stick to. Stay cool while trading.

AB: You mentioned free online resources to learn about trading – can you recommend any?

Our website! We have an entire library dedicated to educating our clients. It includes videos, ebooks, newsletters… we even offer our clients signals that help them make better decisions. You can visit Evest.com to see the entire library.