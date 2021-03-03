Merger plan boosts share price of Emaar Properties, Emaar Malls

Shares in both Emaar Properties and Emaar Malls rose on Wednesday following an announcement by the Dubai-based developer that it plans to take over its malls unit.

Share prices in Emaar Malls rose by 5.32 percent, the second best performance of the day behind Takaful Emarat, while the price of Emaar Properties rose by 2.2 percent, according to data published on the website of Dubai Financial Market.

Both companies topped the list of most active shares by value for the day while they were also in the top three most active by trading volume.

Emaar Properties and Emaar Malls on Tuesday announced that their boards of directors have voted to recommend an all share merger to their respective shareholders.

The proposed merger, which has the unanimous support of the board of both companies, aims to reinforce Emaar Properties’ position as MENA’s largest integrated and diversified real estate company, a statement said.

“Even though we think the offer will be accepted by the minority shareholders of Emaar Malls, the low premium offered and the discount to the IPO price may not be welcomed by investors,” Arqaam Capital analyst Mohamad Haidar wrote in a research note.

As part of the transaction, the existing business of Emaar Malls will be reconstituted in a wholly owned subsidiary of Emaar Properties and will continue to develop and hold a portfolio of premium shopping malls including The Dubai Mall (pictured above) and retail assets while Emaar Properties will continue to be listed on the Dubai Financial Market.

According to Tuesday’s statement, the merger will boost Emaar Properties’ financial and operational performance through full consolidation of Emaar Malls’ earnings and cash flow generation, and further reduce volatility through an increase in the proportion of earnings from recurring businesses.

The proposed transaction would see Emaar Malls shareholders receiving 0.51 Emaar Properties shares for every one Emaar Malls share. This represents a premium of 7.1 percent to the closing price of Emaar Malls on Monday.

Emaar Properties sold shares in Emaar Malls, which operates one of the world’s biggest shopping centers in Dubai, in 2014.

The order book was more than 30 times oversubscribed for the institutional segment, and more than 20 times for the individual part at the top of the price range at 2.9 dirhams.

Retaile expert Ritesh Mohan told Arabian Business: “The sooner we all accept the fact that we are living in VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous) environment, the better it will be for us to relate to the news wherein Emaar malls will be merging with Emaar Properties.”

Property broker JLL said in January that Dubai developers are likely to continue a high supply momentum this year, while S&P Global Ratings analyst Sapna Jagtiani told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday that the property market in Dubai may “bottom out” next year after a tough 2020.

Emaar Malls shares lost 42 percent percent of their value since they started trading in October 2014, versus a 69 percent drop for the parent company. Dubai’s main equities gauge slumped 49 percent in the same period.

* With Bloomberg