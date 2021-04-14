Tristar is set to pull Dubai IPO as investors push back on valuation

Middle Eastern logistics firm Tristar Transport is set to pull its initial public offering in Dubai after failing to drum up enough interest from investors with just a day left before it planned to stop accepting offers, according to people familiar with the matter.

The response so far means the IPO is likely to be withdrawn and the company might issue a statement by the end of the day, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private. The sale was scheduled to end on Thursday. A representative for Tristar wasn’t available to comment.

Tristar had set the price range for the offering at 2.20 dirhams to 2.70 dirhams per share. The firm was offering up to 24 percent of its shares in the IPO, valuing it at as much as 3.24 billion dirhams ($882 million).

If the deal unravels, the failure would be another setback for Dubai’s stock exchange after the recent delistings of major companies. Tristar’s IPO would have been only the second listing in three years in the Middle East’s financial hub.

The bourse was already under pressure from shrinking volumes, with the total value of shares traded in the Dubai Financial Market PJSC at about $18 billion last year. That put it far behind Saudi Arabia’s exchange, which saw $557 billion worth of shares change hands in 2020, a jump of 137 percent from the previous year.

Tristar’s valuation, on a relative basis, “is on the higher side – at upper range of the price band – when comparing with some of the global, regional peers in the logistics, transportation sector,” Harshjit Oza, head of research at Abu Dhabi-based International Securities, said in a message.

Tristar had initially planned to sell shares in London, but those plans were scuttled after a fraud at London-listed firm NMC Health Plc revealed $6 billion of hidden debt, increasing worries among global investors about governance and transparency issues at Gulf firms.

Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. are the global coordinators for the sale. First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, Societe Generale SA and Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC are also involved in the sale. Moelis & Co is the financial adviser for the sale.

Tristar operates in 21 countries across three continents, and provides transportation and storage services to customers including Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Total SA and Dow Inc.