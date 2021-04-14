GameStop tops list of the UAE’s most popular stocks in a volatile first quarter of 2021

Video game distributor GameStop is the first quarter of the year’s most traded stock by Saxo Bank’s UAE-based clients, the Fintech specialist focused on multi-asset trading and investment revealed.

GameStop has edged out big technology brands including American electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla which came in second.

“Tesla remains a popular stock with our clients and the increasing competition is somewhat at odds with the current valuation of the Tesla, but the company continues to surprise with Q1 delivery numbers at 170,000 vehicles above analysts’ estimates,” said Peter Garnry, Head of Equity Strategy at Saxo Bank.

“This was particularly driven by a big uptake in Model Y sales in China which fueled short-term momentum in Tesla’s share price. However, Tesla’s free cash flow generation remains stretched given the rise in competition which will be the long-term theme for investors to watch,” he explained.

The third most traded stock was Chinese automobile manufacturer Nio followed by Apple and Amazon, which swapped their UAE rankings to finish fourth and fifth, respectively.

This was during a three-month period defined by frenetic options trading, shares sold short and chat room wars.

“Global equities continued the upward momentum in the first quarter amid increased volatility, which was especially evident in several heavily shorted stocks in the beginning of the year, such as GameStop and AMC,” said Garnry.

Peter Garnry, Head of Equity Strategy at Saxo Bank

“Many of these names continue to attract retail interest although some of the hype seems to have faded. We continuously encourage investors to be cautious and closely monitor risk when trading in these stocks with unprecedented high volatility,” he continued.

With the global market leaning towards a more reflationary environment, Garnry urged investors to increase their exposure to the commodity sector and high-quality companies with low debt leverage.

“The rising interest rates are likely to create a downward adjustment of equity valuations in the most speculative growth segments such as bubble stocks, e-commerce, gaming, green transformation, and next-generation medicine stocks. This is also why we see a rotation into cyclical sectors that will benefit from the economic recovery and a reflationary environment,” he said.