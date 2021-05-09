Dubai shares lead Mideast gains on property optimism: Inside EM

Stocks in Dubai led gains across the Middle East amid optimism that Emaar Properties PJSC earnings may point to a wider recovery in the emirate.

The Dubai Financial Market General Index jumped about 1 percent as Emaar advanced as much as 2.8 percent, the biggest gain on the gauge in point terms. Qatar’s main index rose as much as 0.2 percent, even after the country’s finance minister was ordered detained Thursday.

Growing confidence Gulf states are on the cusp of an economic rebound is stoking speculation that property developers will be the biggest beneficiaries. Emaar, which is due to release earnings results in coming days, said last month first-quarter property sales more than doubled from the same period last year.

“The focus will be on Emaar’s results in Dubai to see the impact of stabilizing real-estate prices on the emirate’s largest developer and bellwether stock,” said Hasnain Malik, the head of research at Tellimer in Dubai.

Equity markets elsewhere in the region were also buoyed by expectations governments and central banks around the world will keep stimulus in place for the time being. U.S. stocks rose Friday, with the S&P 500 Index hitting a record, even after a much weaker-than-expected jobs report.

Gauges in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt and Israel made gains Sunday, while Oman’s main index slipped and Saudi Arabian shares were little changed.

While the jobs report reaffirmed the outlook for loose policy in the U.S., regional markets are digesting an order for the arrest of Qatar’s finance minister as well as earnings misses versus expectations, Malik wrote in emailed comments.

Middle Eastern markets:

Dubai Financial Market General Index leads gains in the region, rising for a third session

Emaar Properties +2.3 percent; Dubai Islamic Bank +1.1 percent; Emaar Malls +2.3 percent at 12:18 p.m. local time

NOTE, on Thursday: Emaar Development on Record Winning Streak Ahead of Results

Abu Dhabi’s ADX General Index climbs as much as 0.8 percent

Arkan Building Materials rises as much as 15 percent

Note: Abu Dhabi’s ADQ Offers to Create Steel, Building Materials Giant

Qatar Exchange Index rises 0.2 percent at 11:15 a.m. local time after falling as much as 0.3 percent

Qatar Insurance +2.8 percent; Commercial Bank of Qatar +0.9 percent; Mesaieed Petrochemical +0.9 percent

NOTE: Qatar’s prosecutor ordered the arrest of Finance Minister Ali Sharif Al-Emadi to question him over alleged abuse of power and misuse of public funds

The minister was removed from post and Ali Al-Kuwari, the Trade and Industry minister, was named as acting finance minister

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index little-changed at 11:14 a.m. in Riyadh after rising as much as 0.4 percent

Kuwait’s Premier Market Index jumps 0.3 percent at 11:17 a.m. local time

NOTE: Kuwaiti Shares Rise on Results, Correction May Be Natural: Kamco

“The major contributor to the recent rally in Kuwait Premier Markets has been the surge in Agility’s shares” following a $4.1 billion deal with DSV Panalpina, says M.R. Raghu, CEO, Marmore Mena Intelligence

“In addition, shares of Islamic banks such as KFH and Boubyan Bank have been rallying on the back of strong earnings in recent quarters,” he writes in an email

Financial results: