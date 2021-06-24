Adeeb Ahamed: How WPS can aid financial inclusion

Prior to the introduction of the Wage Protection System (WPS) by the UAE Central Bank in 2009, employers were trusted to pay their employees’ salaries by cash, cheque or bank credit under the country’s labour law.

However, this system had a glaring flaw.

“It did not alert the department of labour of any non-payment, short payment or delayed payment of wages,” Adeeb Ahamed, managing director of LuLu Financial Group, Tablez and Twenty14 Holdings, tells Arabian Business. The WPS, which is executed through banks and their agents, such as NBFCs and exchange houses, addresses these issues and has evolved over the past decade into a mechanism that allows regulators to effectively monitor the payment of wages to employees and flow of funds from employers, he adds.

Here, Ahamed discusses how WPS can help bring more people into the banking system, its role in last-mile remittances, digital payment mechanisms in the UAE and the pandemic’s effect on money being sent home by expats.

An effective tool for financial inclusion

For Ahamed, WPS has the potential to be so much more than a means of ensuring people are paid properly and on time – it can also improve financial inclusion and last-mile remittances in the UAE when linked to a digital wallet.

Remittances and the physical delivery of goods have a common hurdle – the so-called last-mile problem. In both cases, the term last mile refers to the final stage of a transfer, when the recipient is awaiting their money or products. When you send money to someone, there are generally three parties involved: the payment partner, banking network and the recipient bank. The speed of all three is rarely aligned, which often results in unexplained gaps of time between the recipient receiving a notification that someone has transferred them money and the confirmation of the funds in their account.

“Worldwide, e-wallets have accelerated the shift to digital payments, and the UAE too will benefit in its transition to becoming a cashless society, once this system is rolled out.”

With the money stored in an e-wallet, expats have more flexibility and agency in terms of peer-to-peer money transfers, paying bills and tracking their spending. “Their payments information will also be a boon for lenders to assess the credit worthiness of the employee, thus extending much-needed credit.”

He adds that the country would also benefit from WPS being extended to cover free zone employees and domestic workers.

The digital drive

With the pandemic’s economic impact – job losses, employees stuck in their home countries – resulting in a negative impact on the forecasted growth of the remittances sector, Ahamed nevertheless praises its resilience. The average volume of remittance flows across the world recorded a lower state of decline that the one witnessed during the global financial crisis of 2009, as per the latest World Bank report.

Remittance flows to low- and middle income countries reached $540 billion in 2020, 1.6 percent below the 2019 total of $548 billion. The largest remittance-sending countries remain the US ($68 billion) followed by the UAE ($43 billion) and Saudi Arabia ($34.5 billion). India remains the top receiving country with $83 billion inward remittances (a drop of just 0.2 percent from 2019), and while much of the decline is due to a 17 percent drop in remittances from the UAE, other corridors from the UAE have bolstered volumes, especially Pakistan and Bangladesh.

LuLu Exchange has a global network of 235 branches, of which 83 are in the UAE

A silver lining of the pandemic has been the acceleration of digital infrastructure to help bring the UAE’s unbanked or underbanked population into formal financial channels.

For its part, LuLu Exchange has reimagined its vast network of 83 branches as customer engagement centres in a bid to improve their accessibility to these populations, Ahamed explains. “We are also using this network to raise awareness on the advantages of using a formal money transfer channel and the incentives provided by countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistan to the remitter.

“The UAE is known for its high percentages of smartphone penetration and active mobile internet users. Based on the opportunity and need gap, we have also put in effort over the past few quarters to strengthen our digital infrastructure pertaining to our mobile payments app, LuLu Money. The product has been designed in a way to allow customers to do international transfers irrespective of whether they hold a bank account, a WPS account or neither.”

To make the offering more attractive to blue-collar workers, the MyPay WPS card can be used on LuLu Money to make international transfers, withdraw cash and make e-commerce purchases in the UAE.

Ahamed adds that LuLu Exchange is working to upgrade its WPS service for organisations and workers through a host of technological investments: the implementation of auto file uploading technology, and a dedicated customer portal to upload salary files, generate various reports and check the status of payments.

Adeeb Ahamed on… how WPS benefits workers