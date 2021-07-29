Why gold is retaining its sparkle among investors amid competition and Covid

Gold is a great asset for investors who need to protect their portfolios by hedging downside risks, according to a leading industry analyst.

The supply of gold in 2021 is expected to increase modestly compared to last year and central banks bought gold throughout the quarter with global reserves growing, according to the World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demand Trends report.

“Not only will investors need more allocation to gold, but even central banks are likely to increase their reserve allocations of the precious metal,” Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at Exinity Group told Arabian Business.

Consumer investment in gold increased in the second quarter of 2021 but some investors were less bullish, the World Gold Council report said.

Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at Exinity Group.

And experts expect gold prices to remain relatively stable through the year’s end.

“I really don’t expect any major upward movement in the prices for the rest of the year. This is due to the fact that the economy is recovering from the pandemic,” said Surendra Mehta, secretary of the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association. “For the rest of the year 2021, my price range would be between $1,680 and $1,932.”

For Sayed, he “expects prices to visit 2021 highs of $1,900 to $1,950, but it requires a bigger catalyst to see a break above this level”.

Spot gold was up 0.26 percent to $1,808 per ounce on Thursday morning. While gold futures rebounded to $1805.50 after falling to a near three-week low below the $1,800 mark as investors prepare ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting Wednesday.

“From here, we will need to watch central banks closely and especially whether the current high level of inflation is transitory as the Fed appears to believe or turns out to be something more enduring that needs a response. At the same time, concerns over the spread of new Covid-19 variants are weighing on investors’ minds, creating further uncertainty,” Alessio Cirillo, EMEA sales director, Invesco told Arabian Business.

While both consumers and retail investors were purchasing again over the second quarter of this year, institutional investors were less consistent. There were only modest net inflows of 40.7 troy ounces (t) during Q2 into gold exchange traded funds – financial instruments backed by physical gold whose flow “swings” are often driven by institutional buyers. These inflows only partially offset the heavy outflows the industry witnessed in the previous quarter, making 2021 the first time since 2014 with net outflows in the first six months of the year, the World Gold Council’s report said.

Surendra Mehta, secretary of the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association.

Interest rates and inflation in the US are key drivers for the price of gold, where gold moves inversely to the US dollar.

“After the surge seen in interest rates early this year, major central banks across the globe reassured investors that monetary policies will remain accommodative in the foreseeable future. Hence any upside in US Treasury and European yields are likely to be capped for the rest of the year. Meanwhile, inflation continues to surprise to the upside in major economies. These two factors will continue to support gold,” Sayed said.

“Even when interest rates begin to rise, the economic aid provided in the forms of fiscal and monetary policies throughout the pandemic will likely have long-term consequences in terms of currencies debasement. This will provide a long-term buying opportunity whenever we see a dip in prices.”

Digital gold?

All three experts agree that gold remains an attractive long-term investment option. Unlike the newer, trendy cryptocurrencies, gold has been around for millennia and has proved itself as a store of value.

“Crypto enthusiasts claim that Bitcoin is the new ‘digital gold’. Some even further claiming that cryptocurrencies will put an end to the financial system and replace conventional money with assets outside the control of the government. Pessimists see no value in cryptocurrencies and see zero value in it,” Sayed said. “I’m not sure where will it end in 10 years from now but given how prices moved in the past few months and years, it still doesn’t come close to gold in terms of a store of value.”

Alessio Cirillo, EMEA sales director, Invesco.

The highly volatile cryptocurrency market is subject to rapid fluctuation based on a few factors – including Elon Musk’s tweets. In May, when the Tesla CEO tweeted that the electric car company would no longer accept Bitcoin as a payment, prices tumbled 30 percent. Musk recently has reversed course slightly, saying it will most likely restart accepting Bitcoin payments.

Gold is typically regarded as a good hedge against inflation. “It is often most sought after during uncertain or volatile times, which is why it was the best performing asset class in 2020 and why gold exchange-traded products were in such high demand,” Cirillo said.

“However, gold can be a useful diversifier during other market conditions as it is generally less correlated to equities in particular. Gold also tends to do relatively well when yields from lower-risk competing assets such as treasuries are very low, especially in terms of real inflation-adjusted yields,”

For Mehta, he said gold is always an attractive investment, pointing to India’s recovering gold jewellery market.

“Indians have passion for gold and no other product can replace it,” he said.

The jewellery industry accounts for roughly half of global gold demand, and despite ongoing travel restrictions that have affected gold jewellery exports, India’s domestic market is recovering.

“We have almost reached 70 percent of our regular business,” Mehta said.