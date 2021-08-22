ADNOC Distribution secures spot on FTSE Emerging Markets Index

Abu Dhabi-based ADNOC Distribution is set to be included in the FTSE Emerging Markets (EM) Index from next month.

The UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, which is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), will feature in the FTSE EM Index from September 16, although this is subject to final confirmation by FTSE on September 6, according to a statement on Sunday.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO, ADNOC Distribution, said: “Following the inclusion of ADNOC Distribution in the MSCI EM Index in May 2021, the FTSE EM Index marks another important milestone in ADNOC Distribution’s successful equity story. This will continue to enhance the company’s investment appeal and visibility among global investors, attracting more foreign inflows into ADNOC Distribution shares.”

In September 2020, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) successfully completed a private placement of 1.25 billion of ADNOC Distribution shares (valued at $1 billion) to institutional investors, increasing the company’s free-floating equity to 20 percent.

In May this year, ADNOC placed an additional 3 percent of ADNOC Distribution’s share capital (valued at $445m), increasing free float further to 23 percent. It also issued approximately $1.195bn of senior unsecured bonds due 2024, exchangeable into existing shares of ADNOC Distribution, constituting approximately 7 percent of the registered share capital of the company under certain conditions.

Following the transactions, ADNOC will retain at least a 70 percent strategic stake in the company, which operates 457 retail fuel stations and 340 convenience stores.