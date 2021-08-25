India’s proposed import gold exchange regulation plan faces scepticism from traders, experts

India’s proposed international bullion exchange, which aims to regulate the country’s gold imports, is facing scepticism from the bullion traders and experts for lack of clarity on the operational mechanism and also for the efficacy of the new system.

Bullion traders in India also want the proposed international bullion exchange – set up in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in the home state of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi – to function as a two-way system which would also bring exports under the umbrella.

The move on the international bullion exchange by the South Asian country will have a major bearing on the UAE, which is India’s major trade partner for the yellow metal – for both exports and imports.

India’s gold market is historically linked to the Dubai gold souk, where most of India’s big gold and gold jewellery importers have a presence.

The proposed exchange, scheduled to formally go live from October 1, is proposed to function as the gateway for bullion imports into India, wherein all the gold imports for consumption shall be channelled through it, according to India’s federal finance ministry.

Under the existing system, gold is imported to India as consignments facilitated through banking channels and select licensed agencies.

“If the proposed international bullion exchange has to become successful, it has to ensure participation of all market players – foreign companies, bullion traders and refiners, including,” Surendra Mehta, secretary of India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), told Arabian Business.

“This would mean that overseas companies participating on the exchange should be allowed to sell directly to bullion traders in India,” Mehta said. He asked if they are allowed to sell only to banks, then what difference would the new system make?

Surendra Mehta, secretary of India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Industry players also said if bullion traders are allowed to buy gold directly on the exchange from overseas sellers, they will have to get financing from banks which can make imports more costly.

“The challenge before the authorities is how to ensure participation of all industry players on the exchange and at the same time not to make gold imports costlier,” Mehta said.

The trade body official also questioned the rationale of the proposed exchange functioning only for imports and not for exports.

“It [the proposed bullion exchange] should function as a two-way traffic – facilitating both imports and exports,” Mehta said.

Policy experts questioned the need for an alternate mechanism for imports when the current system is functioning smoothly and cautioned that the proposed exchange could become a monolithic organisation hampering the country’s gold trade.

“A policy change should not be aimed at promoting one institution but to ensure that gold is made easily available to end users,” Ashok Jha, a trade policy expert and former secretary of commerce and finance to the government of India, told Arabian Business.

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

“Though I am not fully aware of the details of the new exchange system for imports, on the face of it, the proposed system could create bottlenecks for the country’s gold trade as a single location exchange-based import mechanism could lead to disruption of supply lines,” Jha said.

India’s gold retail traders are spread across the country, with major concentrations in the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu – the two states which account for a larger share of the country’s gold jewellery trade.

On the other hand, gold refineries in the country are mainly concentrated in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, on the western coast of India.

India’s finance ministry, however, said in a statement that the new exchange would be a place for efficient gold price discovery, assurance of quality, and a platform for greater integration with other segments of the financial market to help establish India’s position as a dominant gold trading hub in the world.

The UAE is the second largest exporter of gold to India, while the Gulf country accounts for over 75 percent of India’s gold exports – mainly as jewellery.

India’s total gold imports ranged between 800 and 1,000 tonnes annually in the pre-Covid period.