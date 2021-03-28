Arabian Business Money Forum speakers announced

The Arabian Business Money Forum takes place on Wednesday, March 31 with an esteemed line-up of experts on subjects as diverse as asset allocation, wealth management, fiduciary services, real estate, art and tax protection.

After a year of market volatility and economic uncertainty, the Arabian Business Money Forum will help put the events of 2020 into context and put forward the optimum investment and wealth protection strategies for the year ahead.

The in-person event at the W Hotel on The Palm, Dubai will feature market-leading analysis on asset allocation from Vipul Kapur, Head of Private Banking at Mashreq Bank, Anita Yadav, CEO of Global Credit Advisory and Kunal Chawla, Founder & CIO of Finmark Capital.

Yann Mrazek, Managing Partner at multi-level services company M-HQ, Mohammed Asaria of Range Developments and Mark Schofield, Partner at PwC Middle East for Tax and Legal Services will be discussing issues relating to tax liabilities, citizenship, trusts and other wealth protection instruments, while Sotheby’s Frédéric Watrelot, Knight-Frank’s Henry Faun and art lawyer Michael Kortbawi will be looking at other assets in which the smart money is being invested in 2021.

There will also be a special panel on the subject of the moment: NFTs. Simon Hudson of Cheeze, who was a guest on our recent podcast will be coming to the stage to talk about what they are, why they’re in the news and why they are an investment option right now.

Most intriguingly of all, the Arabian Business team will be putting up an NFT for sale during the event to offer a real-life, real-time case study into the space.

The Forum will start at 9 a.m. and will be fully in line with government guidelines on social distancing and with all the necessary health and safety measures in place. As such, there will be strict limits on attendees.

