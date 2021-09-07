Will small companies forced to investigate financial crimes be able to cope?

Earlier this year a gold trading company was fined a shocking amount of AED1.3 million for not complying with the fresh anti-money laundering (AML) guidelines.

Now with the recent update to the law, it’s not only banks that need to fight money laundering and terrorist financing. The list includes:

Real estate brokers and agents Dealers of precious metals and stones Independent account auditors Company formation service providers

“With constantly evolving regulatory and reporting requirements, SMEs are in a fix,” says Amal Sharma, sales director of tech development company Effiya Technologies. “They cannot afford the huge regulatory fines for non-compliance but neither can they afford to purchase fancy AML systems or to deploy large in-house teams to manually offset increased AML or Combating the Financing of Terrorism Compliance (CFT) workloads.

“Moreover, constantly changing investigation criteria present the need for a zero-code platform that remediates AML/CFT breaches in near-real time rather than via an elongated IT change request cycle. Such enterprises are increasingly turning to smart AI solutions by Effiya to future proof their business.

The Compliance Suite by Effiya can help companies each of the compliance challenges (with the help of Compliance Suite by Effiya). Below, Sharma addresses some common concerns voiced by SMEs.

New regulations keep coming. We have to pay the IT vendors for every change request.

With Effiya Compliance Suite, you don’t need to know programming. Users can create and update everything via a simple drag-and-drop interface.What normally requires filling out a change request forms, additional man day fees, testing and new code releases has now replaced by a zero-code platform.

The relevant software is mainly designed for large organisations. Expensive hardware is needed to run it.

Effiya’s solution can scale from hundreds of clients to millions of clients. If your organisation is smaller, this solution will easily run on a simple computer.

The new regulation requires us to implement a risk-based approach…

With Effiya you can do risk assessment on the go.

Aren’t financial crimes complex and difficult to track?

Within the solution Effiya offers an investigation module with visual features. It means you can clearly see whom your customers are transacting with. Data about those transaction partners will be collected and analysed, so even complex chains of illegal activities will be tracked.

We already have few existing systems and we don’t want to change them.

Effiya Compliance Suite integrates with multiple client systems (KYC/CDD, Swift, Core systems)

We don’t have a budget to investigate so many suspicious events.

With Effiya your alerts will be optimised. It means that risk levels will be checked automatically, and you will be notified for a lot fewer false positives. Effiya’s clients witness up to 30 percent fewer unnecessary alerts.

We are not sure if software will be able to capture financial crimes.

Our algorithms like fuzzy name search, and text analytics will help you catch illicit activity more effectively

