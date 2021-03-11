The US Fed battles with the bond markets

All narratives in the markets, both simple and convoluted, lead to the bond markets. Also known as the debt market, it is common to see many retail traders and even Wall Street equity traders glaze over at the first mention of fixed income, debt, and yield curves. But bond traders have always been convinced that their market leads the way, acting as the best indicator and predictor of economic conditions, which other markets then follow.

The recent yield rush around the globe as inflation expectations rise precipitously has caught the attention of central bankers around the world too. But the most powerful one residing in the US recently vowed to keep the US Federal Reserve’s policy highly accommodative as it believes it is still a long way from its stated full employment goal. Indeed, Jay Powell failed to soothe those inflation fears, saying that any pickup is likely to be temporary and the surge in yields may be transitory. The Fed Chair said he “would be more concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or a persistent tightening of financial conditions that threatens the achievement of our goals,” that being the fulfilment of their dual inflation/employment mandate.

With the Fed not appearing to budge, the question on the minds of many in the market is what moves their dial? A bumper US jobs report for February may just be the start for this year with construction set to rebound after the stormy winter and more states relaxing Covid-19 containment measures. Coupled with more stimulus, income growth will be a major determinant in American’s behaviour as vaccines are deployed. Personal incomes likely grew by over 11 percent in January and with another $1,400 cheque due soon, economists reckon this equates to another mind-boggling $5.6 trillion lift to personal incomes in April.

Suffice it to say that this type of income growth has never been seen before. Such a massive positive income shock comes on top of a large overhang of accumulated extra savings. What will the US consumer do with all this potential spending capacity? It is fair to say that Bloomberg’s consensus annualized estimate of 4 percent growth during the first quarter of this year may have some catching up to do on the 10 percent predicted by the Atlanta Fed’s Nowcast estimate. Will that be enough, coupled with another rapid ascent in bond yields, to turn the Fed and change policy?

One way of keeping up to speed on this is the gold price, which has recently fallen to levels last seen in June 2020. Prices are down around 20 percent from their August peak due to real rates in the bond markets remaining stubbornly high with traders speculating ahead of the next tranche of massive Biden fiscal spending and before China reverses its current tight monetary stance. If the Fed does change course (most probably in the form of a policy called “Yield Curve Control”) then gold could shoot higher as interest rates would be capped and emerging inflation would force real rates deeply into negative territory.

Most markets have played second fiddle to bonds recently and future Fed talk, and policies will be under the microscope if the global recovery continues at pace. Whether this prompts an even sharper rise in rates and steeper stock market selloff, (remember that the S&P500 is down only just over 4 percent from its record high), it’s worth paying attention to those yields and fixed income markets.

Hussein Sayed, Chief Market Strategist at FXTM.