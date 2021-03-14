Gulf equity markets rise, shrugging off lower crude

Dubai’s equities index led gains in the Gulf Sunday as traders focus on the long-term prospect for oil, shrugging off the first week of decline for Brent in two months.

The DFM General Index advanced as much as 0.9 percent after the city at the weekend announced an urban plan for the next two decades. Gauges in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Oman and Kuwait also rose while Qatar’s slipped.

Stock markets in the Gulf followed an increase for an index tracking emerging-market peers last week, sustaining gains even as crude, the region’s biggest export, posted the first weekly retreat since Jan. 15. Higher oil prices have been fueling an increase for shares in the Gulf, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where the main index is trading at the highest level since mid-2015.

“We are still bullish on oil, we see it hitting the $72 per barrel level for Brent in a two-months time,” said Ali Malik, an investment adviser at Bank of Singapore. “It will limit itself at a point, but we are still far away from that point.”