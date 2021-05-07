Abu Dhabi’s IHC says to list three subsidiaries on local bourse in Q2

Three subsidiaries of International Holding Company (IHC) will be listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s second market commencing in the second quarter of 2021.

The listing will create an attractive opportunity for current and new investors to take part in the growth of the companies, IHC said in a statement on Friday.

The listing of Emirates Stallion Group, Al Seer Marine and one other as yet unnamed subsidiary follows the three listings that IHC completed in 2020 of Palm Sports, Easylease and Zee Stores on ADX’s second market.

Syed Basar Shueb (pictured below), CEO and managing director of IHC, said: “IHC has continued to grow becoming the second-biggest company by value on the Abu Dhabi Securities exchange. We will continue to enrich our diversified portfolio with strong companies that are in line with our growth strategy and goals.

“We believe in local product and many of our fastest growing companies are homegrown in the UAE. Emirates Stallion Group and Al Seer Marine are ambitious companies that have continued to expand in recent years. Listing on ADX’ second market, will offer investors an outstanding opportunity to participate in these well-established companies’ success journey.”

Over the last six months, IHC and its subsidiaries announced the pre-launch of the UAE’s first virtual wellness and prevention platform HealthyU and investments in UK-based DNA sequencing firm Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Quantlase Lab and Tamouh Healthcare.

IHC has also previously announced several new investments including a stake in SpaceX, Elon Musk’s aerospace company and a partnership with DAL Group for a significant agricultural development in Sudan.

Emirates Stallion Group has a portfolio of businesses across engineering and construction, development and management of real estate and public realms and associated services and has assets of AED394 million as of the end of 2020 with over 1,000 employees.

Al Seer Marine engages in multiple marine sectors such as high-tech boatbuilding, unmanned systems development and manufacturing, Al Seer Marine Training Institute (ASMTI) for product training, maintenance and support services, supply logistics, 24×7 yacht management and project management. Founded in 2002, it has assets of AED717.8 million as at the end of 2020.