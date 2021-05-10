What the new DIFC law means for business growth

DIFC companies are now able to promote their activities onshore. Previously this was a strict no go under the Companies Law where free zone companies are limited to promoting, operating, and conducting business only within its free zone jurisdiction and offshore.

Now, a DIFC company can market and supply products onshore if business is primarily conducted within the DIFC free zone office or premises within the centre.

The biggest takeaways from the new law are:

Clarity on what a DIFC entity can do outside of the free zone

Confirmation on how a DIFC entity can supply its products and services onshore

How a DIFC company can market and promote its activities outside of the DIFC

A greater focus on the future objectives of DIFC

What are its objectives?

There are several objectives of the new law, the first of which is to promote sustainable economic growth. This has been a cornerstone of Dubai’s plans for many years, which historically has seen tourism, logistics and the financial sector being the areas relied upon.

Now, to improve competitiveness of business and to attract more Foreign Direct Investment, DIFC is taking the lead by increasing the financial sectors’ GDP contribution.

Along with the aforesaid targets, there is a focus on boosting investment opportunities and enticing local and international companies to have their headquarters in DIFC.

The 2021 Global Financial Centres Index provides evaluations of competitiveness and rankings for top financial centres around the world. Dubai is ranked 19 out of 144 cites, therefore DIFC’s operational and financial independence is vital for the continued growth and success.

What is the opportunity for companies?

DIFC offers companies a 50-year guarantee of zero taxes on corporate income and profits, amongst this is UAE’s network of double taxation treaties. Overall, DIFC has 2,584 registered companies with more than 26,000 employees.

Those companies that were concerned regarding the perceived restrictions on trade previously imposed by DIFC regulations will now benefit from an expanded client catchment area. Being able to further market and promote their products will enhance the return on investment that businesses outlay when incorporating in the region’s preeminent financial district.

Is this in reaction to Saudi’s new ‘HQ edict’?

Combining DIFC’s new law update and Dubai 2040 efforts will contribute its position as the region’s leading financial and business hub. There will be stiff competition from Saudi Arabia’s efforts to attract business headquarters. However, we believe that Saudi’s headquarter mandate will only be taken into consideration by those companies that are looking to bid on government contracts; therefore those who will not rely on this revenue stream will not be affected.

How will this enhance the attractiveness of DIFC?

DIFC is continuously developing its business environment to provide even greater stability for companies conducting its operations. DIFC has a robust legal regulatory system that is sophisticated taking from common law jurisdictions such as England, Singapore and Hong Kong.

DIFC now has discretion to exempt companies from certain laws that were never intended to apply to them. The law will separate the role of the centre’s Dispute Resolution Authority, with a new Arbitration Institute that will operate independently from the DIFC Courts. This will allow both associations to pursue separate mandates as they can be far more focused on their missions.