Indonesian Government lists $3bn sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai

Nasdaq Dubai has welcomed the listing of three sukuk tranches issued by the Government of Indonesia, with a total value of $3 billion.

The new listings increased the total value of all sukuk listed by the Government of Indonesia on Nasdaq Dubai to $19.75 billion.

They also strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the largest centres for sukuk listings globally, attracting both local and international issuers, with a total listed value of $76 billion.

Hamed Ali, chief executive of Nasdaq Dubai and deputy CEO of DFM, said: “We are pleased to welcome the new listings from the Government of Indonesia, the largest sovereign sukuk issuer on Nasdaq Dubai.

“This mounting presence of international issuers clearly underscores Dubai’s active role in promoting Islamic economy, Sharia’a-compliant financial markets as well as supporting sustainable economic development across the world.”

The three sukuk tranches comprise a $1.25 billion sukuk at 1.5 percent yield and a five-year maturity, a $1 billion sukuk at 2.55 percent yield and 10 years’ maturity and a $750 million green sukuk at 3.55 percent yield and 30 years’ maturity.

The issuances attracted strong demand from central banks, sovereign wealth funds and insurers, especially in South East Asia and the Middle East, with a combined order book exceeding $10.3 billion.

In March, the UAE announced it will invest $10 billion with Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund, focusing on specific sectors that have robust growth potential.

According to state news agency WAM, the investment with the Indonesia Investment Authority follows directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Investments will focus on sectors including infrastructure, roads, ports, tourism, agriculture, WAM reported.