Saudi stock exchange revenues soar 91% ahead of IPO

Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, which is preparing to list later this year, has announced that revenue nearly doubled in 2020 amid a surge in trading.

Operating revenue at Saudi Tadawul Group, the largest stock exchange in the Middle East, jumped 91 percent to SR1.1 billion ($293.3 million) in 2020, driven by a 141 percent increase in trading commissions.

Riyadh has been the hottest market for IPOs in the Middle East over the past two years, with new offerings oversubscribed, mostly by local retail and institutional investors.

An average of $2.2 billion were traded daily on the Saudi exchange index through 2020, up from $938 million the year prior, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Tadawul has hired Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and NCB Capital as financial advisers and global coordinators for the IPO and changed its corporate structure in preparation.

Operating costs rose 9 percent to SR356 million, gross profit was up 203 percent to SR723 million and profit after Zakat increased 227 percent to SR500.5 million.

Qualified foreign investors rose by 19 percent to more than 2,300 by year-end.

Sarah Al-Suhaimi (pictured above), chairperson of Saudi Tadawul Group, said: “We ended the year with a laudable performance which confirms our strengths, resilience, and innovativeness. The achievements of the last few years give us an excellent foundation on which to build our business further.

“We have much to look forward to by way of introduction of new products and services and strengthening our regional as well as global links, in alignment with the Kingdom vision 2030 Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP) and Public Investment Fund (PIF) Strategy.”

Khalid Al-Hussan, CEO of Saudi Tadawul Group, added: “The exchange delivered a commendable performance during 2020, despite the adverse conditions local and global markets faced. It has proven tenacious and resilient, as it recorded an impressive and strong financial performance over the past year.

“We are on an exciting growth trajectory reinforcing our position as a global market leader and advanced capital market, and look forward to delivering on our promise to provide access to attractive investment opportunities, diversify the economy and support issuers and investors to achieve their ambitions.”

* With Bloomberg