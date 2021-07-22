UAE sees most MENA equity capital market activity in first half of 2021

The UAE saw the most equity capital market activity in the Middle East and North Africa in the first half of 2021, with $1.7 billion in proceeds raised, according to Refinitiv data.

This compares with the just over $30 million equity and equity-related issuances in the same period last year in the UAE.Equity and equity-related issuance in the MENA region totalled $2.1 billion during the first half of 2021 marking a 139 percent increase in proceeds and the highest total since 2018.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) $1.1bn convertible offering accounted for half of this total. ADNOC Distribution had also a follow-on private placement of 375 million shares for gross proceeds of $445 million.

Saudi Arabia saw a 64 percent year-on-year drop in issuances to nearly $800 million year to date. However, the kingdom had two initial public offerings during the period, the most by any country in the region. Alkhorayef Water & Power Tech’s IPO in early March on the Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul Stock Exchange raised $144 million and Theeb Rent-a-Car, which listed 30 percent of its shares in an IPO on Riyadh’s Tadawul exchange, raised $137.6m.

However, the in the first quarter of 2021, the Middle East and North Africa region saw three IPOs raise a total of $294.8m, a 64 percent drop compared to the same quarter in 2020.

The three issuances were in the transport, power and utilities and real estate sectors, according to the EY MENA IPO Eye Q1 2021 report.

Despite expectations for an increase in activity after an uptick in issuances in Q4 2020 – which saw four IPOs and $925m in proceeds – the IPO market in the MENA region had a slow start to 2021.

Continued uncertainty around the impact of the ongoing pandemic has affected the MENA markets even as oil prices have continued their recovery and vaccination roll outs have been gaining speed across the region, EY said.