UAE-based Amanat sees half-year revenues increase nine-fold

UAE-based Amanat Holdings has revealed a nine-fold increase in total income for the first six months of the year.

The GCC’s largest healthcare and education investment company announced on Sunday that revenue for H1 2021 reached AED255.6 million ($70m), up significantly from the AED28.2m ($7.7m) reported for the same period last year.

Income from investments witnessed similarly impressive growth, increasing from AED21.3m ($5.8m) in the first half of 2020, to AED251.9m ($68.6m) this year.

It resulted in a net profit for the six-month period of AED235.3m ($64.1m), compared to AED600,000 ($163,000) in H1 2020.

Amanat chairman, Hamad Alshamsi, said: “The company’s performance exemplifies our ability to realize value for our shareholders, and the effectiveness of our revamped corporate strategy. This has enabled us to fully capitalise on the post-Covid-19 rebound as we continue to drive long-term growth and value creation.”

The company’s profitability was bolstered by the AED160m ($43.6m) gain on the sale of Amanat’s share of Taaleem Holdings in April this year, along with robust contributions made from Amanat’s new healthcare investment, Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Centre (CMRC).

Amanat’s healthcare investments posted an impressive recovery during the first half of 2021 and recorded an income from investments of AED19.2m ($5.2m) versus a loss of AED38.7m ($10.5m) in H1-2020.

While the platform’s results were buoyed by the addition of CMRC, which contributed AED 21.8m ($6m) to income from investment since its acquisition in February, Amanat’s other healthcare investments all recorded improvements in profitability versus the same six months of 2020.

Amanat’s chairman, Hamad Abdulla Al Shamsi.

Meanwhile, Amanat’s education platform recorded an income from investment of AED232.8m ($63.4m) in H1 2021, up 288.2 percent y-o-y. Excluding the impact of the recent sale of Taaleem Holdings, income from education investments would record AED72.8m ($20m), up 21.1 percent from last year on the back of growing student enrolments and higher profitability at Abu Dhabi University Holding Company (ADUHC) as well as solid year-to-date performance at Middlesex University Dubai (MDX).

Chief executive officer of Amanat, Dr. Mohamad Hamade, added: “Our priorities for the coming months remain unchanged as we look to drive further growth and profitability and deliver above market returns for our shareholders. Whether through new opportunities to further grow our platforms or through strategic exits that help us better align to our platform model, we will continue to focus on building fundamental and sustainable value for shareholders.”