DFM is latest to waive minimum trading commission fees

The move comes alongside a similar directive announced by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) earlier this week and is designed to promote the participation of retail investors in the market.

DFM cancels minimum #trading commission from 1st of September 2021. Our aim is to Enable retail #investors to make use of its lucrative #investment opportunities, and promoting their participation in the market. pic.twitter.com/mL9UglJLMv — DubaiFinancialMarket (@DFMalerts) August 31, 2021

Hassan Al Serkal, CEO of DFM, said: “Waiving the minimum trading commission represents a significant development for retail investors in particular, as it will directly reduce the transaction cost and consequently maximises the potential return, hence encouraging them to further trade on the market. The larger number of transactions will ultimately benefit various stakeholders including investors, brokerage houses, etc.”

DFM’s investor base covers 207 countries. International investors account for 48.2 percent of its trading activities and they have maintained a growing presence on the market in recent years with an ownership of 18.5 percent of the market capitalisation at the end of June 2021. Additionally, foreign investors accounted for 69 percent of new investors on DFM.

Last month it was announced that DFM would be extending its trading hours from four hours to five hours daily, from October 3.

. @DFMalerts extends trading hours to five hours daily as of 3 October 2021. #Dubai https://t.co/8n43I0kLrV pic.twitter.com/u01uYyn1rB — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 28, 2021

Al Serkal said: “The new initiative will further strengthen the leading position of the DFM as a main gateway for investments and attract wider and more diversified categories of investors, especially the international investors who are constantly showing great interest in our market.

“The trading hours’ extension will provide investors with more flexibility and larger time span to accomplish their investment activities on the market.”