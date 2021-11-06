Indonesia fund opens to UAE investments

Indonesia’s state wealth fund said it has inked a new agreement that will allow funds from the United Arab Emirates to be placed in a variety of its high-yielding financial instruments.

The investment framework deal was signed with the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund, which in March announced a $10 billion investment in the Southeast Asian nation’s wealth fund, according to a statement on Saturday from the Indonesia Investment Authority, or INA.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy and the UAE have been intensifying political and economic ties, with President Joko Widodo’s recent visit to Abu Dhabi resulting in an investment commitment of $32.7 billion from UAE companies.