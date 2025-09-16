Money20/20 Middle East: Saudi stock market value surges to $2.67trn, CMA chief says

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) opened the Money20/20 Middle East conference in Mulham, marking a major step in strengthening Saudi Arabia’s role as a regional hub for fintech innovation in line with Vision 2030.

Speaking during a panel session, Mohammed bin Abdullah El Kuwaiz, Chairman of the CMA Board, said financial supervision in the Kingdom is being transformed by artificial intelligence (AI).

El Kuwaiz noted that the Saudi capital market has shifted from a traditional risk-based model to advanced indicator-monitoring systems, which have improved supervisory efficiency by nearly 80 per cent.

Money 20/20 in Saudi Arabia

He added that the market capitalisation of the Saudi stock market has reached almost SR10tn ($2.67tn)—double the size of the country’s banking assets, which stand at SR5tn ($1.33tn).

El Kuwaiz also stressed that the market has evolved beyond trading through simple investment positions to an exchange of diverse investment perspectives, helping to balance volumes between individual and institutional investors and boosting market stability.

The event reflects the CMA’s commitment to fintech growth, AI-powered regulation, and long-term capital market stability, cementing the kingdom’s position as a leading financial hub in the region.