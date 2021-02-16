Dubai’s biggest bank makes major move into insurance with MetLife deal

Dubai’s largest bank Emirates NBD has announced a big move into the sale of insurance products after partnering with New York-based giant MetLife.

Emirates NBD and MetLife will provide insurance products and solutions to the bank’s extensive wealth, retail and SME customer base across the UAE.

The move comes as MetLife research shows that 60 percent of UAE residents are under-insured and have inadequate coverage against emergencies such as accidents and critical illnesses.

The new long-term partnership will make available a comprehensive range of protection and savings solutions for customers, covering life, accident and health insurance.

Customers will be able to access a range of term plans that provide protection covers along with options to insure against critical illness and disability.

Customers can also purchase whole-of-life protection plans that permit plan contributions to be made for a limited number of years and provide lifelong coverage, as well as for savings solutions.

Plans are also available for SME customers to cover business related liabilities and to provide key person insurance coverage, a statement said.

Suvo Sarkar, senior executive vice president and head of retail banking and wealth management, Emirates NBD, said: “As people become increasingly aware of the importance of financial preparedness, we are pleased to provide our customers, in collaboration with MetLife, easy access to best-in-class insurance products and solutions that are integral to their long term financial planning.

“Being a leading bank offering customer focused financial solutions, we remain committed to helping our customers meet their protection and savings needs in the best way.”

Dimitris Mazarakis, general manager – MetLife Gulf, added: “These are demanding times for our customers as they confront unprecedented challenges brought by the current situation. We are proud to partner with an organisation that shares our vision, values, and priorities.”